Insider Selling: Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Sells $1,253,500.00 in Stock

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Director Mark S. Peek sold 25,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,765.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $50.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $54.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,712,000 after purchasing an additional 118,302 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 292.2% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

