Insider Selling: The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) CAO Sells $625,250.10 in Stock

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 24,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $625,250.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,659.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CG opened at $25.17 on Monday. The Carlyle Group LP has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 40.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities downgraded The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

