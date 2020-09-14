Insider Selling: Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Sells $775,000.00 in Stock

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,965,800.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $14.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. Switch Inc has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Switch Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWCH shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Switch in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 1,057.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,232,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,601 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Switch by 909.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,241,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after buying an additional 2,019,502 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,678,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Switch by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,683,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,896 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Switch by 638.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,479,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

