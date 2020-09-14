Insider Selling: Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells $1,180,400.00 in Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $149.97 on Monday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.74 and a 12-month high of $187.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of -99.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SGEN shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Seattle Genetics from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

