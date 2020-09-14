Insider Selling: Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $470,910.00 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $470,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,910,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $477,015.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $943,140.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $529,320.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $488,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $448,635.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $430,155.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $423,885.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $420,255.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $425,535.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $421,575.00.

Progyny stock opened at $25.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. Progyny Inc has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGNY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

