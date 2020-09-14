Insider Selling: Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Sells $2,418,896.61 in Stock

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Pritesh Shah sold 28,321 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $2,418,896.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,202.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Novocure stock opened at $89.26 on Monday. Novocure Ltd has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average is $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Novocure from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Novocure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novocure by 229.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 15.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 8.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

