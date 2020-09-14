Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,355,940.88 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,498 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $1,355,940.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,910,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,971,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MORN opened at $157.19 on Monday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $178.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $327.90 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MORN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 23,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

