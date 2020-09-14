Insider Selling: Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Director Sells $1,900,650.00 in Stock

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Director Karen L. Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,900,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,432.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LVGO stock opened at $121.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -296.87 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Livongo Health has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LVGO shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVGO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Livongo Health by 285.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.