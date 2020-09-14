Insider Selling: Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) CAO Sells $94,900.00 in Stock

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) CAO Todd R. Fry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $94,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:IBP opened at $94.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Installed Building Products Inc has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $96.75. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBP. TheStreet upgraded Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Nomura lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

