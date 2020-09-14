Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $114,750.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $111,850.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $117,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $110,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $118,850.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $136,800.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $124,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $119,300.00.

Shares of CYTK opened at $22.49 on Monday. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 35.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 468.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

