Insider Selling: Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $1,604,500.00 in Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $1,604,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph E. Sexton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $1,265,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Joseph E. Sexton sold 75,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $8,193,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $126.28 on Monday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $153.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crowdstrike by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,497,000 after acquiring an additional 610,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crowdstrike by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 29,632 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

