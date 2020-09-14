Insider Selling: CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Major Shareholder Sells $186,318.90 in Stock

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) major shareholder Cbl & Associates Inc sold 1,035,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $186,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,520,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:CBL opened at $0.19 on Monday. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,474,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 246,471 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 61.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 485,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 184,058 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 79.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,095,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,367,458 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 49.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 118,830 shares in the last quarter. 37.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

