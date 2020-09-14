Insider Selling: CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Major Shareholder Sells $186,318.90 in Stock

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) major shareholder Cbl & Associates Inc sold 1,035,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $186,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,520,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE:CBL opened at $0.19 on Monday. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
About CBL & Associates Properties
Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.
