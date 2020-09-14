Insider Selling: America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Director Sells $512,100.00 in Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $512,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $98.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $671.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.55 and its 200 day moving average is $82.65. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.35. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 7.28%. Research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRMT. TheStreet raised America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens upped their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

