Insider Selling: Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Insider Sells $935,870.00 in Stock

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) insider Michael Paul North sold 4,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $935,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amedisys stock opened at $231.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.94. Amedisys Inc has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $485.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.33.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.