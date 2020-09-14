Insider Selling: AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Director Sells $103,600.00 in Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Director Barrett Mooney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $103,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $362,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UAVS opened at $2.72 on Monday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,800,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,000. AgEagle Aerial Systems comprises about 2.6% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 13.15% of AgEagle Aerial Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.