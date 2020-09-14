Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $165,960.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Lance Baldo sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $165,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18 shares in the company, valued at $720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lance Baldo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Lance Baldo sold 2,083 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $75,342.11.

On Thursday, August 6th, Lance Baldo sold 6,250 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Lance Baldo sold 6,250 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $295,812.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $40.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 0.40. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

