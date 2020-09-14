Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Insider Purchases $1,089,000.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $1,089,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Thursday, July 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 103,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $832,140.00.

NYSE PBF opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.58. PBF Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $34.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post -7.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 8,440.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.