Insider Buying: Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Director Purchases $99,625.71 in Stock

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 37,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,625.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,631.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $244.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Party City Holdco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $254.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 196.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 463,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 306,800 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 173.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 421,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 253,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 43.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 846,213 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 70.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 542,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 223,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

