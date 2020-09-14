Insider Buying: HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) CEO Acquires $122,100.00 in Stock

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) CEO Fred L. Drake bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $146,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HBT Financial stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.96 million and a P/E ratio of 5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 270,417 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 791,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 121,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 31,517 shares during the period. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

