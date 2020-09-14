Insider Buying: Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Director Acquires $70,500.00 in Stock

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Director Michael K. Parks purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,655.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael K. Parks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Michael K. Parks purchased 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $42,930.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $14.57 on Monday. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 112,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

