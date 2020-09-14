Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives $13.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

INSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Inseego from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 12,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $179,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 10,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $113,845.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,500.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,253. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Inseego by 88.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Inseego during the second quarter worth $866,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Inseego by 339.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inseego by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inseego during the second quarter worth $3,002,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. Inseego has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Inseego will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

