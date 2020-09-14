Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Receives $19.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBCP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 67.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53. Independent Bank Co has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.45 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

