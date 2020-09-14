Ignition Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000755 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Ignition has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $107,868.94 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00051266 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,730.14 or 1.00102702 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000414 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00183881 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,346,446 coins and its circulating supply is 1,333,274 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

