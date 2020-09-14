Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd (CVE:ICM) were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 132,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 111,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of $4.13 million and a PE ratio of -36.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,955.80.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. It also explores for silver ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

