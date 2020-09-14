HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Shares Gap Down to $3.62

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.48. HyreCar shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 4,055 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of HyreCar in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HyreCar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $62.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.20.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 82.29% and a negative return on equity of 268.89%. Equities research analysts expect that HyreCar Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HyreCar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

