Huobi Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $178.90 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $178.90 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $4.85 or 0.00045349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, LBank, Huobi and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $514.63 or 0.04808215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005150 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00061920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038448 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Loopring (LRC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 213,648,397 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, Huobi, LBank and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

