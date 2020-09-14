Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) versus CHINA RESOURES/ADR (NYSE:CRPJY) Head-To-Head Review

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) and CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N pays out 1,700.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CHINA RESOURES/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

0.2% of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CHINA RESOURES/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHINA RESOURES/ADR has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N and CHINA RESOURES/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N $24.94 billion 0.25 $110.89 million $0.04 391.00 CHINA RESOURES/ADR $8.65 billion 0.62 $840.93 million $2.62 6.37

CHINA RESOURES/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N. CHINA RESOURES/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N and CHINA RESOURES/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N 1.58% 2.07% 0.63% CHINA RESOURES/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N and CHINA RESOURES/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N 1 2 2 0 2.20 CHINA RESOURES/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N beats CHINA RESOURES/ADR on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities. The company generates power from coal, wind, gas, oil, biomass, solar, and hydro resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; provision of loading warehousing and conveying services; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the repair of power equipment; provision of water supply and transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; power supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo transportation along domestic coastal areas; port management, investment, and development activities; and port provision, and cargo loading and storage activities. Further, it is involved in the aquaculture and agriculture irrigation activities, as well as provides environment engineering, waste recycling consultancy, and industrial waste management and recycling services. Additionally, it sells raw and processed coal; and provides central heat, and plumbing and pipe installation services, as well as desalinated water. As of March 31, 2018, the company had controlled generating capacity of 104,301 megawatts and a total generating capacity of 91,783 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

CHINA RESOURES/ADR Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 38 coal-fired power plants, 76 wind farms, 14 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 2 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 36,077MW. It also produces, processes, and sells coal; and undertakes coastal thermal power, heat and power combined generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company engages in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

