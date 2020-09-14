HOYA Corporation (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HOYA Corporation (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HRGLF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HOYA in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of HOYA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HOYA in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HOYA in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Get HOYA alerts:

Shares of HRGLF opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. HOYA has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $27.71.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.