Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives $16.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

HOOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Sunday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $208.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 247.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 3,280 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $38,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 118.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 626.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 28.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

