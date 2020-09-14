HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Shares Gap Down to $14.21

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.21, but opened at $13.80. HMN Financial shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 1,900 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered HMN Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $68.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 7.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in HMN Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its position in HMN Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 152,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in HMN Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 190,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC grew its position in HMN Financial by 21.7% in the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 393,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 70,010 shares in the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMN Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

