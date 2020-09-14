Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Sells $186,600.00 in Stock

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $37.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.80. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $441.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $123,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 635.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 75.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, AXA increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 18.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

