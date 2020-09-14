Hi Mutual Society Market Capitalization Hits $3.55 Million (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. In the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $49,673.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00045994 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.25 or 0.04720499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005116 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00061965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00038557 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002450 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

HMC is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

