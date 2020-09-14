Hermitage Offshore Services (NYSE:PSV) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.30. Hermitage Offshore Services shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 506 shares trading hands.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered Hermitage Offshore Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Get Hermitage Offshore Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. operates as an offshore support vessel company. As of June 6, 2019, it had a fleet of 23 vessels, including 10 platform supply vessels, 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels, and 11 crew boats. The company's vessels primarily operate in the North Sea or the West Coast of Africa.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.