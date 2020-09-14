HempCoin (THC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $377.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 258,409,341 coins and its circulating supply is 258,274,191 coins. The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

