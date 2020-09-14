Head to Head Survey: Brooge (NASDAQ:BROG) & Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC)

Brooge (NASDAQ:BROG) and Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ:TDAC) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brooge and Trident Acquisitions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooge 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trident Acquisitions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Trident Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Trident Acquisitions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brooge and Trident Acquisitions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooge $44.08 million 5.63 -$76.56 million $0.32 28.94 Trident Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.53 million N/A N/A

Trident Acquisitions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brooge.

Volatility & Risk

Brooge has a beta of -0.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trident Acquisitions has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brooge and Trident Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooge N/A N/A N/A Trident Acquisitions N/A 13.09% 0.61%

Summary

Trident Acquisitions beats Brooge on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brooge

Brooge Energy Ltd. is a holding company, which is created for the purpose of effectuating the business combination with Twelve Seas Investment Company. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Trident Acquisitions

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

