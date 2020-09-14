Head to Head Review: UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) vs. Everbridge (OTCMKTS:EVBG)

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR alerts:

This table compares UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and Everbridge’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR $1.77 billion 6.02 -$139.67 million ($0.02) -874.00 Everbridge $200.88 million 20.24 -$52.25 million ($1.22) -96.37

Everbridge has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everbridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and Everbridge, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR 0 4 4 0 2.50 Everbridge 0 1 10 0 2.91

Everbridge has a consensus target price of $149.82, suggesting a potential upside of 27.43%. Given Everbridge’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everbridge is more favorable than UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everbridge has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Everbridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and Everbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR N/A N/A N/A Everbridge -30.20% -18.80% -5.47%

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It also develops in the area of online and mobile gaming; and distributes Ubisoft products, such as CD games, ancillary products, etc. to retailers and independent wholesalers. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a strategic partnership with Tencent. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Montreuil, France.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage. Its software applications also include Visual Command Center that enables customers to monitor and integrate threat data, as well as information on internal incidents; Population Alerting that is used to reach international mobile populations; Community Engagement that integrates emergency management and community outreach; Crisis Commander that provides mobile access to crisis, recovery, and brand protection plans, as well as the capability to manage a crisis or event; and Secure Messaging that offers an alternative way for organization's employees to communicate and share nonpublic information. The company provides customer support services. It serves enterprises, small businesses, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services industries. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.