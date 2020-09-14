Head-To-Head Review: Leju (NYSE:LEJU) vs. Voltari (NYSE:VLTC)

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) and Voltari (OTCMKTS:VLTC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Leju alerts:

This table compares Leju and Voltari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leju 1.66% 4.76% 2.34% Voltari -108.78% N/A -9.95%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Leju and Voltari, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leju 0 0 0 0 N/A Voltari 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leju and Voltari’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leju $692.60 million 0.38 $11.52 million $0.08 24.13 Voltari $1.55 million 4.70 -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Leju has higher revenue and earnings than Voltari.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Leju shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Voltari shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Leju beats Voltari on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries. It also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA); and official accounts on Weixin, a social communication platform and Weibo, a microblog. The company's O2O services for new residential properties include selling discount coupons; and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support, as well as home furnishing business transactions on its platform. It also sells advertising primarily on the SINA new residential properties and home furnishing Websites; and acts as an advertising agent for the SINA home page and non-real estate Websites with respect to advertising sold to real estate developers and home furnishing suppliers. In addition, the company offers fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and services to individual property sellers. Leju Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Voltari Company Profile

Voltari Corporation engages in acquiring, financing, and leasing commercial real properties. It owns and leases three commercial real properties in Long Branch, New Jersey; Flanders, New York; and Columbia, South Carolina. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.