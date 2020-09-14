Head to Head Review: Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) & Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and Grindrod Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 1 4 0 2.80 Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00

Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 48.66%. Grindrod Shipping has a consensus target price of $11.55, suggesting a potential upside of 211.32%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Bulk Shipping has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bulk Shipping -14.33% -8.10% -3.83% Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and Grindrod Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping $292.38 million 0.69 -$21.70 million ($0.25) -10.44 Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million 0.21 -$21.16 million ($1.11) -3.34

Grindrod Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Bulk Shipping. Eagle Bulk Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grindrod Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grindrod Shipping beats Eagle Bulk Shipping on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 8 owned tankers and 2 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

