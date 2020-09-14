Head to Head Comparison: Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) & Cypress Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CELP)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and Cypress Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -34.65% N/A -14.81% Cypress Energy Partners 2.48% 75.27% 4.86%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Exela Technologies and Cypress Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cypress Energy Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cypress Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 179.07%. Given Cypress Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cypress Energy Partners is more favorable than Exela Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.3% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Cypress Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Exela Technologies has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cypress Energy Partners has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exela Technologies and Cypress Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.56 billion 0.03 -$509.12 million ($1.61) -0.23 Cypress Energy Partners $401.65 million 0.07 $16.01 million $0.88 2.44

Cypress Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cypress Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cypress Energy Partners beats Exela Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems. The Pipeline & Process Services segment offers hydrostatic testing services, including filling, pressure testing, and dewatering; chemical cleaning services; and other related services. The Water and Environmental Services segment owns and operates nine Environmental Protection Agency Class II saltwater disposal (SWD) facilities in the Williston Basin region of North Dakota. This segment also offers flowback water management services by disposing flowback water produced from hydraulic fracturing operations during the completion of oil and natural gas wells; provides water management services by disposing naturally occurring water that is extracted during the oil and natural gas production process; separates residual oil from the saltwater stream and sells it to third-parties; and manages SWD facilities. The company serves oil and natural gas producers, pipeline owners and operators, public utility or local distribution companies, trucking companies, and third-party purchasers of residual oil. Cypress Energy Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

