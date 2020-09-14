Head-To-Head Comparison: American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) vs. Vista Outdoor (NASDAQ:VSTO)

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Vista Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A Vista Outdoor -5.52% 9.19% 3.28%

89.6% of Vista Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Vista Outdoor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Vista Outdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vista Outdoor $1.76 billion 0.64 -$155.08 million $0.24 80.96

American Outdoor Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vista Outdoor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Outdoor Brands and Vista Outdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vista Outdoor 0 2 4 0 2.67

American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.58%. Vista Outdoor has a consensus price target of $20.10, indicating a potential upside of 3.45%. Given American Outdoor Brands’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Outdoor Brands is more favorable than Vista Outdoor.

Summary

Vista Outdoor beats American Outdoor Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

There is no company description available for American Outdoor Brands Inc.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards. The Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces, and sources ammunition and firearms for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, as well as ammunition for local law enforcement, the United States government, and international markets. This segment's product line includes centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, reloading components, and firearms. The company sells its products to outdoor enthusiasts, hunters and recreational shooters, athletes, and law enforcement and military professionals through various mass, specialty, and independent retailers and distributors. Vista Outdoor Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Anoka, Minnesota.

