Head-To-Head Analysis: Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) versus InVitae (NASDAQ:NVTA)

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) and InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centogene and InVitae’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centogene $54.64 million 3.85 -$23.36 million ($1.46) -7.25 InVitae $216.82 million 19.77 -$241.96 million ($2.28) -14.27

Centogene has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InVitae. InVitae is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centogene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Centogene shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of InVitae shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of InVitae shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Centogene and InVitae, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centogene 0 0 4 0 3.00 InVitae 0 2 4 0 2.67

Centogene currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 103.02%. InVitae has a consensus target price of $33.54, suggesting a potential upside of 3.11%. Given Centogene’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centogene is more favorable than InVitae.

Profitability

This table compares Centogene and InVitae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centogene N/A N/A N/A InVitae -182.73% -77.82% -36.75%

Summary

Centogene beats InVitae on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical segment offers various services, including early patient recruitment and identification, epidemiological insights, biomarker discovery, and patient monitoring. The Diagnostics segment provides genetic sequencing and diagnostics services to physicians, laboratories, or hospitals directly or through distributors. Centogene B.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rostock, Germany.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders. The company also operates AltaVoice, a platform for collecting, curating, coordinating, and delivering data from patients and clinicians; and CancerGene Connect, an end-to-end platform for collecting and managing genetic family histories to deliver personalized genetic risk information. It serves patients, healthcare providers, and biopharma and advocacy partners. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

