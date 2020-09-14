HDFC Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about HDFC Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HDFC Bank earned a daily sentiment score of -1.89 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBKFF opened at $27.45 on Monday. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $45.95.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

