Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $44.14 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

In other news, Director Jack Nielsen acquired 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $104,855.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo acquired 132,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,180,072.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,277,300 shares in the company, valued at $102,655,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 138,296 shares of company stock worth $3,380,687 in the last quarter.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

