Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $44.14 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $47.37.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.
