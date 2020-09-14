Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Shares Gap Down to $0.56

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.53. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 1,001 shares trading hands.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

