GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) Receives GBX 1,077.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,077.78 ($14.08).

GVC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GVC from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price on shares of GVC in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Get GVC alerts:

GVC opened at GBX 874 ($11.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 762.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 728.57. GVC has a 52-week low of GBX 292.70 ($3.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 956.80 ($12.50).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.