Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GNZUF stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

About Guangzhou Automobile Group

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

