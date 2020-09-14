GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) vs. Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Head-To-Head Review

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

This table compares Cass Information Systems and GreenSky’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 18.17% 11.23% 1.55% GreenSky 3.24% -27.07% 3.50%

This table compares Cass Information Systems and GreenSky’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $157.24 million 3.38 $30.40 million N/A N/A GreenSky $529.65 million 1.37 $31.98 million $0.57 6.96

GreenSky has higher revenue and earnings than Cass Information Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenSky has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cass Information Systems and GreenSky, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenSky 1 5 0 0 1.83

GreenSky has a consensus price target of $4.13, suggesting a potential upside of 3.90%. Given GreenSky’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GreenSky is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of GreenSky shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of GreenSky shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GreenSky beats Cass Information Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.