Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $61 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Zoetis worth $60,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.38.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.84. 6,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,239. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.03 and its 200-day moving average is $136.60. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $165.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $962,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,221.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,685,933. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

