Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $61.06 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 31,097 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of ConocoPhillips worth $61,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

COP stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 43,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,611,174. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

