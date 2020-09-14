Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 12,083 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,294,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $59,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.42. 115,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,209,075. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

